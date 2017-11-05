Provision of basic amenities to Capital residents govt’s top priority: Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Maiza Hameed said on Sunday provision of basic amenities of life to the residents of Capital was the top most priority of the government and steps were being taken for that purpose.

Maiza Hammed, in a statement here, said the Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were taking steps to provide recreational facilities and potable water to the residents of Capital.

She said to ensure clean drinking water in different sectors of Islamabad and trade centres around 37 water filtration plants had been established. Special instructions had been issued for regular and timely repairing and maintenance of these filters, she added.

Maiza Hameed said the MCI was taking steps to provide modern facilities to the Capital adding that footpaths and passenger sheds had been reconstructed in the city. Similarly, she said walking tracks and street lights were also being repaired on regular basis.

She said special persons, particularly children, were being given health, education and training under the Directorate of General Special Education Islamabad. Special arrangements had also been made for special persons at parks, trade centres and Metro Bus Service, she added.

