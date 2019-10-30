Provision of all possible facilities to small growers, among Govt’s foremost priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the provision of all possible facilities to the small growers was among the foremost priorities of the present government.

He said the government’s agricultural policy also reflected the

government’s commitment of facilitating the farmers, especially the

small growers.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a review

meeting regarding the country’s agricultural production with special

focus on the facilitation of small growers.

Minister for Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Minister for

Energy Umar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood,

Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, Dr. Firdous

Ashiq Awan, Yusuf Baig Mirza, Member National Assembly Asad Umar

and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the provision of facilities to small growers

would not only help enhance the local agricultural production but would also

help check poverty, besides improving economic situation.

He directed to further increase the inter-provincial coordination so that

the achievement of targets in agricultural sector, could be ensured.