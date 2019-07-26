Provincial Govt failed to provide basic needs to people of Sindh: Firdous Ashiq

SEHWAN SHARIF, Jul 26 (APP):The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the provincial government had failed to provide basic facilities to the people of Sindh as they were being denied to have clean drinking water and required foodstuff.

She said this while talking to media after laying floral wreath and offering fateha at the Shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here at Sehwan Sharif on late Thursday night.

She lamented that people of Sehwan had been denied of their basic needs of clean drinking water and health facilities, adding that this is constituency of Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah and she had astonished to see deteriorating condition of this sacred town.