Provincial governments fully committed to hold quality measles campaigns

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Wednesday said that the provincial governments were fully committed and prepared to conduct the quality measles campaigns.

The government of Pakistan appreciated the tremendous partnership with Gavi and its continuous support to the country, she said while talking with Dr Seth Berkley, the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in Abu Dhabi.

During meeting, they discussed the strengthening of immunization of Pakistani Children with the support of GAVI, says a fax message received here.

She said that Pakistan had most recently applied for the Gavi support for

Measles campaigns, as the country planed to conduct a nationwide campaign in

March–April 2018 for preventing the risk of measles outbreak and to curtail the

risk of morbidity and mortality of children due to this serious disease.

Seeing the criticality of the programme need, the government

of Pakistan has forwarded a request to GAVI to intervene for supporting the

urgent need of the country.

The minister said that the EPI programme was building upon the lessons learnt from

the previous campaign as well as the mop-ups which had been recently completed

by the provinces, based on which a comprehensive micro planning and timelines had

been developed in consensus with the provinces.

In this regard a dedicated session was held during the last Joint Supervision,

Appraisal and Evaluation Mission where it was agreed to conduct measles campaigns

in March-April 2018 in the view of measles risk assessment by WHO and

epidemiological analysis by the experts.

The government of Pakistan is grateful to Gavi as the additional support will help the

programme in targeting the poorly and inadequately immunized strata of the urban

slums where the largest number of under and un-immunized children reside in Pakistan.

She said that further with the Support of Gavi Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform the

Programme could be expanding its cold chain points which would improve the

overall vaccine and logistics management system and boost the service

delivery.

She said the government of Pakistan particularly appreciated Gavi “One Technical Assistance

Plan” initiative which had helped the country in optimizing the donor funds, being

utilized through the development partners, for best value of money without

duplication of efforts and resources.

The pooled funding under Multi Donor Trust fund mechanism along with the integrated

Performance framework in National Immunization Support Project (NISP) has

further synergized the support in the technical assistance in priority areas.

She said EPI programme continued to work in synergy with Polio Eradication initiative.

A working group on synergy has been constituted. At Federal level an EPI officer has been

deputed as the member in EOC for better coordination for sharing of the

zero-dose and defaulters data, based on which Federal EPI is regularly

providing feedback to the Provincial Programmes for improving the service

delivery efforts and covering the un-immunized population.