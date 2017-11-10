Provincial empowerment is vital for promotion of higher education: Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday emphasized over provincial empowerment and effective role for promotion of higher education in Pakistan in the light of 18th Constitutional amendment.

He was sharing his views with the delegation of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association led by Central President Prof Dr Kaleem Ullah Bareach which met him at Parliament House.

Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar and Senator Muhammad Dawood Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

The delegation thoroughly briefed and presented the problems being faced by university faculty in higher education sector universities due to unilateral policies and attitude of federal Higher Education Commission especially after 18th Constitutional amendment.

The delegation also shared the unanimous resolution of All Pakistan University Teachers Convention which resolved implementation of 18th Constitutional amendment in higher education sector in true letter and spirit through confining role of Federal HEC merely to formulation of standards, enhancing role of provincial governments in funding and implementation of higher education policies.

The aim of the resolution was respecting and ensuring academic freedom, autonomy of the universities as guaranteed by Constitution and respective universities acts, taking representatives of faculty and students along with relevant citizens on board in all the statutory bodies of the universities.

Immediate election of Student Union and their representation in all statutory bodies of public sector universities along with elected representatives of university faculty, extending retirement age for university teachers from 60 to 65 and restoration of tax rebate up to 75% for universities faculty/researchers, was also unanimously decided in the resolution.

The Senate chairman lamented over unnecessary delay in transfer of financial resources and administrative powers to the provincial governments in higher education sector.

He said the Implementation Commission after through deliberations decided that a separate account would be operated by each provincial government for transfer of funds to the universities.

He urged over transparent and merit based appointments in higher education sector especially vice chancellors through a search committee against specific tenure.

He appreciated the contribution of FAPUASA for promotion of higher education in Pakistan and greeted them over successful convention of university faculty.

He assured the delegation for his support and cooperation for resolving the issues being faced by university faculty.

The delegation was comprised of Prof Fareed Khan Achakzai, Prof Qasim Kasi and Prof Taleem Badasha Khattak.