Provinces initiate strict action against SOPs violations: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday said that the provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the federal capital has initiated strict action against violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and penalized various sectors.

In order to ensure public safety, compliance of health guidelines for containment of COVID-19, dedicated teams of provinces including AJK, GB and the federal capital ensured that those not adhering to health instruction/ guidelines were sensitized as SOPs compliance not only ensure individual safety, but also protects family, community and public at large thus contributing to over all healthy environment for society, said a press release.

During the last 24 hours reports received from provinces about actions taken for SOPs compliance included Balochistan where 705 violations have been observed due to which 629 shops, 3 industries were sealed and 15 transports vehicles were fined and cautioned.

In Punjab, special teams were made for checking various markets, bazaars, transport and industrial areas where 965 shops, 2 industries were sealed, 715 transport vehicles were fined on 4641 SOPs violations.

In Sindh, 81 shops were sealed, fined and issued warning on 826 SOPs violations all across the province whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 398 SOPs violations were observed in which 186 shops were sealed and 106 transport vehicles were fined.

In GB 96 shops were sealed and 56 transport vehicles were fined on 267 violations of health guidelines and instructions.

In the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 44 SOPs violations were marked and 29 shops, 2 industries were sealed and 13 transport vehicles were fined.

In AJK, 972 SOPs violations were observed during which 168 shops were sealed and 202 transports were fined.