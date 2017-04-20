Provinces asked for enhancing investment in agri-sector

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for National Food Security

and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Thursday called upon the

provincial governments to increase investment in agriculture sectors for their own benefit and socio economic persperity of the country.

Addressing at a meeting of Federal Committee on Agriculture

(FCA), he observed that investments in agriculture sectors have been

declined in the provinces.

“Provinces must increase their investment on agriculture sector

as a major share. Inevitably, if required Federal Government could

help to fill the financial gap”, he remarked.

He also asked for efficient utilization of agriculture

production resources by adopting modern technologies, besides

establishing realistic marketing system, well-linked with domestic

and external markets.

Mr.Bosan also asked for establishing distribution network, liberal

market policies, with minimum trade barriers and limitations.

The minister was of the view that agriculture for last few years was not so profitable for the resource poor farmers, adding that farmers

were suffering from economic losses due to drop in the prices of their commodities in the international markets.

He stressed the provincial agriculture departments to

strengthen their research and marketing system for the growth of

minor crops for the prosperity of resource poor farming community in

the country.

The government, he said that visualized that the agriculture

base economic growth must be enhanced and it must benefit the poor

and also be nutrition-sensitive in order to reduce various forms of

malnutrition.

He said that Ministry of National Food Security was extending

all possible support to provinces for creating an enabling

environment for ensuring food security in the country.

The government, he said was trying at its level best to help

the farmers by providing inputs at affordable price to bridge up the

gap between cost of production and output price in favor of farmers.

Sikandar Bosan said Rs 27.96 billion has been announced in the

Federal Budget for 2016-17 for reduction of the cost of production

in agricultural sector.

In addition, he said an export rebate on export of wheat has

been provided since last two years for creating physical and fiscal

space for public sector food departments.

The strategic recommendations from this forum would help in

finding solutions of the problems faced by resource poor farmers, he

added.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the provincial

food and agriculture departments, besides, officials from the State

Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Indus River System

Authority, Meteorological Office also attend the meeting.

The FCA reviewed the overall Rabi crop output including

wheat, pulses, potato, onion and oilseeds, where as it set the

targets for the Kharif crops including rice, cotton, maize and

sugarcane for the crop year 2017-18.