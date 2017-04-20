Provinces asked for enhancing investment in agri-sector

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for National Food Security
and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Thursday called upon the
provincial governments to increase investment in agriculture sectors for their own benefit and socio economic persperity of the country.
Addressing at a meeting of Federal Committee on Agriculture
(FCA), he observed that investments in agriculture sectors have been
declined in the provinces.
“Provinces must increase their investment on agriculture sector
as a major share. Inevitably, if required Federal Government could
help to fill the financial gap”, he remarked.
He also asked for efficient utilization of agriculture
production resources by adopting modern technologies, besides
establishing realistic marketing system, well-linked with domestic
and external markets.
Mr.Bosan also asked for establishing distribution network, liberal
market policies, with minimum trade barriers and limitations.
The minister was of the view that agriculture for last few years was not so profitable for the resource poor farmers, adding that farmers
were suffering from economic losses due to drop in the prices of their commodities in the international markets.
He stressed the provincial agriculture departments to
strengthen their research and marketing system for the growth of
minor crops for the prosperity of resource poor farming community in
the country.
The government, he said that visualized that the agriculture
base economic growth must be enhanced and it must benefit the poor
and also be nutrition-sensitive in order to reduce various forms of
malnutrition.
He said that Ministry of National Food Security was extending
all possible support to provinces for creating an enabling
environment for ensuring food security in the country.
The government, he said was trying at its level best to help
the farmers by providing inputs at affordable price to bridge up the
gap between cost of production and output price in favor of farmers.
Sikandar Bosan said Rs 27.96 billion has been announced in the
Federal Budget for 2016-17 for reduction of the cost of production
in agricultural sector.
In addition, he said an export rebate on export of wheat has
been provided since last two years for creating physical and fiscal
space for public sector food departments.
The strategic recommendations from this forum would help in
finding solutions of the problems faced by resource poor farmers, he
added.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the provincial
food and agriculture departments, besides, officials from the State
Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Indus River System
Authority, Meteorological Office also attend the meeting.
The FCA reviewed the overall Rabi crop output including
wheat, pulses, potato, onion and oilseeds, where as it set the
targets for the Kharif crops including rice, cotton, maize and
sugarcane for the crop year 2017-18.
Provinces asked for enhancing investment in agri-sector
ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for National Food Security