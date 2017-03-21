Provinces already apprised about Tarbela, Mangla’s dead levels: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Ministry of Water and Power Tuesday said

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had already apprised the provinces at the start of Rabi season about reaching of Tarbela and Mangla dams to the dead levels in first 10 days of March 2107.

The IRSA Advisory Committee meeting was held on September 30, 2016, to finalize the anticipated water availability for Rabi 2016-17 season, said the statement.

At the start of the Rabi, it was anticipated that Punjab and Sindh would

get shortfall of 17 per cent during the season and accordingly the provinces submit their withdrawal plans to IRSA.

IRSA managed the water situation strictly in accordance with the Water Appointment Accord 1991.

Giving the details of water distribution, the statement mentioned that

some 15.11 Million Acre Feet (MAF) water was provided to Punjab, 11.65 MAF to Sindh, 0.54 MAF to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 1.07 MAF to Balochistan during period of October, 2016 to March 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, the IRSA spokesman said reaching of Tarbela and Mangla dams to the dead level was a normal phenomenon.

He said the reservoirs also touched the deal levels in years 2000, 2001, 2002. 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.