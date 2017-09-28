Provinces agree to carry forward gas sector reforms process

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Thursday said availability, affordability, efficiency and sustainability were the

hallmark of gas sector reforms process.

Chairing 5th meeting of the Gas Sector Leadership Committee here, the

Prime Minister highlighted the energy needs of the country and the strategy being

pursued to carry out reforms and meet consumer’s demands for energy.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah,

Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Minister of State for Energy Jam

Kamal Khan, Minister of Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan, Minister of Finance

Punjab Dr. Aysha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman OGRA Ms. Uzma

Adil Khan and other senior officials.

World Bank Pakistan Mission Leader Ms. Defne Gencer along with senior

officials of the World Bank were also present.

The Prime Minister observed that around 100 gas discoveries made

during this year were not enough to meet the existing demand and therefore

necessitated the import of gas besides enhancement of local production.

Discussing the reform process, the Prime Minister highlighted that the

new policy, regulations and technical framework would be perfectly compliant with

the constitutional provisions.

The Prime Minister assured the meeting that all constitutional issues

pertaining to gas sector were being addressed at the level of CCI.

He said while the constitutional matters were being dealt at an

appropriate level, the process of operational and tactical reforms should

simultaneously be continued.

Mr. Khalid Rahman, Gas Sector Reform Team Leader / MD SSGC briefed the

meeting on downstream and upstream gas sector reforms including Third Party

Access (TPA), un-bundling of transmission and distribution business, licensing and

tariff methodology.

The meeting was apprised that draft TPA rules had been submitted to

OGRA and public comments were being invited. Network codes were in the final

stages and SNGPL Board had approved processing of the appointment of

Transaction Advisor.

It was further briefed that licensing proposals were being considered

by OGRA. Policy reforms regarding gas sector had already been referred by the

CCI to IPCC for discussion and comments from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

had been received.

World Bank Consultant briefed the meeting on recommendations regarding

allocation of policy and regulatory rules, establishment of Directorate General of

Exploration & Production in the Ministry of Energy and establishment of Pakistan

Petroleum Exploration and Production Regulatory

Authority.

The meeting was also briefed on existing administrative capacity of

the public gas sector organizations and proposals for enhancement of its

efficiency.

The Prime Minister thanked provincial governments and the World Bank

for active and productive engagement in the reforms process.

The Prime Minister stated that these reforms were inevitable for a

sustainable gas supply system. The Prime Minister emphasized that the main

objective of the reform process was to facilitate the end consumer without

compromising on rights and privileges of the provinces and

other stakeholders.

Chief Minister Balochistan lauded the role of the Prime Minister in

leading these reforms and stated that Balochistan had supported the proposed

reforms. He stated that the proposed reforms must lead to affordable and easy

access of gas to the people of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Sindh while supporting the reforms process emphasized

on equal representation of provinces in the proposed regulatory bodies.

He also underscored the importance of fulfilling constitutional

requirements for these reforms and proper sequencing of procedural and

constitutional reforms.

Minister of Energy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also seconded the view point of

the Sindh Province.

Minister for Finance, Punjab informed that the government of Punjab

had already constituted a committee to discuss the gas sector reforms and

emphasized on financial sustainability.

The meeting supported, in principle, to carry forward the reforms

process and pledged to contribute towards providing a sustainable and efficient gas

exploration, production, transmission and distribution system.

The Prime Minister assured the provinces of his personal commitment to

work with each Chief Minister to deliver the reform program.