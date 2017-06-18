Proud moment – Marriyum congratulates nation, cricket team over historic victory against India in Champions Trophy final

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday congratulated the nation and the national cricket team over historic

victory in final of ICC Champions Trophy final against arch rivals

India.

In her congratulatory message, the minister said that such a

comprehensive victory was the result of excellent team work in which the batsmen, bowlers and fielders contributed to the best of their

abilities. The victory was manifestation of the fact that green shirts

could beat the best teams of the world. She said that the cricket team by winning the prestigious Champions Trophy had given the Eid gift to the nation in advance.

Congratulating the team she said, “The Green Shirts rose to the hopes

of millions around the world and the message is resounding, there is no equal.. congratulations PAKISTAN , Sarfraz and the boys – well done Team Pakistan Historic Win”.

The minister said that the team, which did not get an ideal start in

the tournament, worked very hard under the leadership of newly appointed captain Sarfraz Ahmed and turned the tables on India by trouncing them with such a big margin. She said that the credit for the victory went to the team as well as the management. The entire nation was praying for their victory, she added.

The MOS said that sports and cultural activities were a source of

strength for any nation as they promoted healthy and positive thinking

that leads to peace and tranquility in a society. Therefore, it was imperative to invest heavily in promoting sports, particularly cricket

which was a passion for every Pakistani. The team won mainly due to the performance of young cricketers which underlines the need for continuous efforts to hunt for fresh talent.

Meanwhile, in a tweet she said, “Green shirts have risen to the hopes

of millions around the world. Message is resounding there is no equal. Congrats to entire nation, Sarfraz and boys.”

Later on talking to PTV, she said that today we witnessed a rare sense

of unity and solidarity among the nation and the historic win against India had further cemented that spirit. She said that the same spirit and unity was needed to surmount the challenges that the country was confronted with.

Marriyum said that winning the champion Trophy was indeed a matter of great pride for all Pakistanis living across the globe as it was a result

of the strenuous efforts and sheer hard work by the whole team,she said. PSLhelped produce new talent which has played a remarkable role in winning the trophy,she added.

She said that PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had a vision to make Pakistan a peaceful ,prosperous and respectable State and under his dynamic leadership the country was witnessing progress and advancement in all spheres of the national life.