Protest in Brussels against Indian brutalities, occupation of disputed territory

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) organized a sit-in in Brussels, the European headquarters, on Wednesday (21 August) against the Indian brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir and occupation of large part of this disputed territory.

The protest sit-in, held at Place Schuman in front of EU External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels, was attended by a huge gathering including the Europe-based Kashimris, Pakistanis and their sympathizers, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The participants of the sit-in, carrying placards, raised slogans in favour of peace in Kashmir and against Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

It is important to mention that KC-EU has boosted its awareness campaign against the Indian illegal actions in Kashmir including revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir and continued Indian atrocities in the territory.