Protection of small farmers’ interest government’s priority: PM

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the agriculture was of key importance to national economy and it was government’s priority to protect the interests of the small farmers.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the procurement of wheat for year 2019, the prime minister, who was here on a day-long visit, said a bumper crop was expected this year consequent to sufficient rains.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Langrial, Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry and Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari.

During the briefing by Punjab food minister, the prime minister directed to ensure transparency in the procurement of wheat and devise a plan to use modern technology in this process.

He also called for measures to avoid the wastage of crop and mull a strategy for public-private partnership. He also directed the authorities concerned to plan the establishment of modern infrastructure for storage of wheat.