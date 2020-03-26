Protection of homeless people state’s responsibility: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that protection of homeless people was responsibility of the state and the government was committed to provide food and health facilities to them in the shelter homes.

The prime minister was talking to focal person for shelter homes Nasim ur Rehman, who called on him at the PM Office.

In the perspective of outbreak of coronavirus, special arrangements for the shelter-less and poor people in the Panahgahs were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister said that the shelter-less and poor people in the worse situation should be the centre of our focus , adding that the worsening situation would increase his focus towards the homeless and downtrodden segments of the society.

The prime minister instructed the focal person to give full attention on provision of food and health facilities in the shelter homes.

He said the well-off people should play their role in expanding the network of shelter homes.

He said that the shelter homes project would only sustain when the wealthy people would generously contribute.