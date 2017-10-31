Proposal to host PSL final at Karachi: play offs at Lahore, Najam Sethi

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi said on Tuesday that a new proposal has come forward to host the final of the next edition of Pakistan Super League at Karachi and the play off matches at Lahore.

” Before we have decided to stage two to three matches of the PSL at Karachi and now a new proposal has been tabled to allocate the final to the port city “, he told media after the final of the AH.Kardar national school championship at Gadaffi stadium.

He said it will be his effort that PSL final should take place at Karachi.

PCB Chief said the Sri Lankan team has left Pakistan with pleasant and lasting memories after playing third and the last T20 international here.

“The visiting Lankan Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera at a meeting with Federal Inter Provincial Minister, Riaz Pirzada agreed to have more sports ties between the two countries”, he said.

“We will making efforts to have Pak-Lanka series in Pakistan “, said Najam Sethi.

To a question he said the tour programme of West Indies to Pakistan will be finalized in few days.

He said it was a heartening sign that Pakistan will be hosting the emerging Asia Cricket Cup next year in April.

“At this stage I don’t know if India is going to participate in the Asia Cup , in case they refuse to take part they will lose points as per the policy of the International Cricket Council “, said Najam Sethi.

Director Cricket Operations PCB, Haroon Rasheed who was present on the occasion , said the change in the dates of the domestic T20 tournament were made due to visit of the foreign teams as their tour dates were decided at the last minute.

“In such circumstances we were left with no option but to change the dates of T20 event which will now be held from November 28 at Faisalabad” ,he said adding ” In the meanwhile the dates of West Indies team tour will also be decided “.

To a question he said in order to restore international cricket in Pakistan they are adjusting the dates of the national events as resumption of international cricket in the country is the top priority ” We have to make, make shift measures when ever such a situation arises and you can not compare PCB with Australia, New Zealand and England as far holding of the domestic events and holding of the international matches are concerned “,he said.

To a question he said with the revival of international cricket a new era of cricket has started in the country.