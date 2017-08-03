Propaganda against PML-N badly failed: Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq has

said that propaganda about the fragmentation of PML-N has failed as none have left our party and people trust Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to VOA, he said that PM election was the continuity

of policies of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif and the process will

continue in future.

He said that people know that only Nawaz Sharif can deliver

as no other party or leaders has delivered to the nation so far.

He said that PML-N feels no threat from any kind of power

group or internal pressure group because people have pinned very high expectations with Nawaz Sharif and they have rejected his so called disqualification.