Propaganda against PML-N badly failed: Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq has
said that propaganda about the fragmentation of PML-N has failed as none have left our party and people trust Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to VOA, he said that PM election was the continuity
of policies of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif and the process will
continue in future.
He said that people know that only Nawaz Sharif can deliver
as no other party or leaders has delivered to the nation so far.
He said that PML-N feels no threat from any kind of power
group or internal pressure group because people have pinned very high expectations with Nawaz Sharif and they have rejected his so called disqualification.
