ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said all the proofs against Pakistan Muslim League(N) member of National Assembly Rana Sanaullah would be presented in the court.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the government did not initiate case against Rana Sanaullah.

Sanaullah was arrested after tracking of movement of his vehicle for three weeks and arrest of a person from Faisalabad.