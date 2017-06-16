Promotion, protection of Human Rights must be ensured: Kamran Michael

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights

Senator Kamran Michael assured that all out efforts would be made to

ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights including the

rights of women, children and minorities.

He showed his commitment for the effective implementation of

the United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of

the Pakistan and International commitments.

He held this assurance while talking to the European Union

Delegation in a meeting here in Islamabad on Friday, said a press

release.

The delegation was led by Jean Francois Cautain, Ambassador of

EU delegation to Pakistan accompanied by Yann Cres and Ms. Inge

Zorn. Joint Secretary Ministry of Human Rights and other officials

of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

The delegation was briefed by DG Human Rights about the GSP

plus Status and implementation of Human Rights conventions.

The delegation was also told about prevailing Human Rights

situation in the country including implementations of laws, policy

and measures.

Kamran Michael said that steps have been taken through

comprehensive strategy to ensure the promotion and protection of

Human Rights particularly the rights of women, children and

minorities.

He said GSP plus status has not only increase trade relations

activities but also it is a tool for supporting positive change in

Pakistan.

He stated Constitution of Pakistan grantees the human rights

protection and we at Ministry of Human Rights ensures it

implementations as it is our National obligation.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Senator Kamran

Michael has said that steps have taken including Hindu Marriage Act,

2016, Christian Marriage and Divorce (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Sindh

Hindu Marriage Acts, 2016, Khyber Pakhunkhawa Protection of Communal

Properties of Minority Community Act, 2014.

He also told the delegation that District Committees have been

formed to protect the rights and redress the grievances of people at

their doorstep.

The delegation appreciated the endeavors of incumbent

government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the

Protection and promotion of Human Rights and assured his full

support in this regard.