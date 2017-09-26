Promotion of tourism industry to contribute for country’s economy: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

said the federal and provincial governments were taking

effective measures for the development of tourist sites and

promotion of tourism.

“These efforts will help in gearing up our tourism

industry to become a major sector of national economy in the

near future. By focusing on the international best practices

of sustainable tourism, we can ensure long lasting socio-

economic development which can in turn bring a positive change

for the people of Pakistan,” he said in a message on the

occasion of World Tourism Day being celebrated across globe on

September 27.

He said promotion of tourist activities help strengthen

the national economies and put countries on the road to

progress and development.

“Tourism also helps in promotion of soft image of a

country at international level and brings the people of

different parts of the world closer to each other by fostering

a better understanding for the foreign cultures and way of

life,” he added.

The president noted that it was a matter of great

pleasure to know that people around the world were celebrating

World Tourism Day which served to remind that the beautiful

planet should be protected, preserved and looked after in

order to fully enjoy the bounties it offered.

The theme selected for this year’s World Tourism Day

“Sustainable Tourism – a Tool for Development” was very

appropriate and timely as in the present age it has become

very important to incorporate the principles of sustainability

in all development work at national, provincial or local

levels, he observed.

The president underlined that a great threat to the

promotion of tourism was the phenomenon of climatic change.

Realizing the adverse environmental impacts, the

developed nations had taken lead by creating awareness and

encouraging energy conservation practices, besides switching

over to renewable energy.

“The day, therefore, is an appropriate occasion to call

upon the developed nations, governments and the tourists to

assist the developing countries in promoting clean energy,

energy conservation practices and reducing carbon emissions,”

he added.

The president also extended his felicitation to the

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Pakistan

Tourism Development Corporation and all stakeholders from

public and private sector for their dedication and

extraordinary efforts for the promotion of tourism at global,

regional, national, provincial and local levels.