Promotion of higher education improving academic system: Zubair

KARACHI, Aug 16 (APP): The promotion of higher education in the

country was fast improving the academic system, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Iqra University’s HBX

Harvard Business School’s Digital Learning programme-Credential of

Readiness (CORe), he praised Iqra University for the promotion of

quality education.

Iqra’s chairman, Hunaid Lakhani, Vice-Chairperson, Irum Lakhani,

Vice-Chancellor, Waseem Qazi, and officials of Higher Education

Commission (HEC) were also present on the occasion.

It was pointed out that from the Fall 2017 session, Iqra University

would offer EMBA courses determined by the HBS.

The Governor lauded the role of Hunaid Lakhani towards the

promotion of higher education.

He said collaboration with the Harvard Business School would be

good for Pakistan.

Hunaid Lakhani said that Iqra’s collaboration with the Harvard

Business School would help in the provision of international level

education in the country.