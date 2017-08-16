Promotion of higher education improving academic system: Zubair

KARACHI, Aug 16 (APP): The promotion of higher education in the
country was fast improving the academic system, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Wednesday.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Iqra University’s HBX
Harvard Business School’s Digital Learning programme-Credential of
Readiness (CORe), he praised Iqra University for the promotion of
quality education.
Iqra’s chairman, Hunaid Lakhani, Vice-Chairperson, Irum Lakhani,
Vice-Chancellor, Waseem Qazi, and officials of Higher Education
Commission (HEC) were also present on the occasion.
It was pointed out that from the Fall 2017 session, Iqra University
would offer EMBA courses determined by the HBS.
The Governor lauded the role of Hunaid Lakhani towards the
promotion of higher education.
He said collaboration with the Harvard Business School would be
good for Pakistan.
Hunaid Lakhani said that Iqra’s collaboration with the Harvard
Business School would help in the provision of international level
education in the country.
