Promotion of book reading can prevent society from social ills of hatred: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday said

that Promotion of book reading culture among the people can only

prevent the society from social ills of hatred, intolerance and

terrorism and bring peace and stability in the country.

Advisor to Prime Minister stated this while speaking at various

literary sessions of a three-day `National Book Fair 2017′ arranged

by National Book Foundation (NBF) under the supervision of NHLH

Division at Pak-China Friendship Center.

Irfan Siddiqui during his visit to various stalls also examined

the facilities being provided to the stallholders at National Book Fair.

He dispelled the impression of diminishing book reading

culture due to advent of new technology like internet and social

media.

He said, “NBF has sold out books worth Rs 320 million over

the year and it is heartening to acknowledge that books are still

written, published, purchased and read in a good number.

He said NBF publishes 300 new books annually which meant in

average, 25 new books are published every month and one book on

daily basis.

Irfan Siddiqui said NHLH division, created a year ago, has

re-activated its all attached departments with a renewed spirit of

instilling love for books among the young generation through

providing them low-cost books.

Giving overview of its different departments’ projects, he

said the division, through its department Urdu Dictionary Board, is

working on the project of compiling a comprehensive Urdu Dictionary

in Nastaleeq Font which will be available electronically.

Irfan Siddiqui said the division is all set to execute a unique

project of `Mini Pakistan’ at Quaid Mausoleum for which the initial

funds have been acquired.

Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Managing Director

NBF warmly received Jamat Islami Leader Liaqat Baloch at the Book

Fair.

Liaqat Baloch talking to media appreciated National History

and Literary Heritage Division and NBF for organizing three-day

National Book Fair, adding that such mega events would promote book

reading culture in the country.

He congratulated Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui

for organizing successful literary event.

He said that reorganization of literary organization under the

leadership of Advisor to the Prime Minister is very good initiative.

Irfan Siddiqui presented a gift of the Holy Quran to Liaqat

Baloch.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) central Leader Mehtab

Khan also visited National Book Fair.

Mehtab Khan lauded Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan

Siddiqui and NBF for organizing National Book Fair.

He said that promotion of literary and ‘Kitab Dosti’ would

play crucial role in eliminating terrorism and extremism.

The mega book fair is being arranged under the theme “Kitab,

Zindagi, Umeeed, Roshni’ to mark National Book Day.

Renowned literary figures, book ambassadors, book lovers,

prominent writers, poets, artists, students and scholars are

participating in a three-day book fair.

Over 100 book-sellers and publishers set up their stalls

carrying books on various disciplines according to the interest of

people of all ages while the visitors will get 50 percent discount

on purchasing the books.