Promising Maaz wins best swimmer trophy in National Inter-School Swimming

PESHAWAR, Sept 10 (APP): Promising upcoming swimmer Maaz Akhtar clinched the trophy of the best swimmer of the National Inter-School Championship held in Lahore recently.

Son of swimming coach Salim Akhtar, Maad proved his talent in very tin age and recorded victories in various national event. Recently, Maaz Akhtar won another creditial of winning the best swimmer of the National School Swimming Championship title after grabbing two golds in 50m back stroke and 50m free style and two silver medal in 200m butterfly and 200m breast stroke.

Getting admission in Islamia College University recently on sports seat, Maaz Akhtar also won medals for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior Swimming Championship and eager to represent the country in international outings.

Maaz was also short-listed among 15 top swimmers of the country for an international swimming training and coaching in England but due to limited resources of the his father he could not make it to it. Maaz two younger brothers Hammad Akhtar of Happy Day School won silver medal in 100m free style while his other brother Aziz Akhtar grabbed silver medal in 200m free style.

Talking to APP, Maaz Akhtar said that if the government extends support to him, he would become an international swimmer in no time because of the national timing in various events. He also thanked Muhammad Asif Orakzai, President KP Swimming Association for his support and Director General Sports Junaid Khan for giving him cash reward.