Prominent social, business personalities join PTI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Prominent social and business personalities Farah Khan and Miro Hayat on Monday called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, during meeting with Chairman PTI, they formally announced joining PTI.

They have expressed complete confidence and trust on the leadership and party’s manifesto.

Chairman PTI warmly welcomed them into PTI’s fold.