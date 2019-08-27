Prominent peace body CodePink urges UNSC to end India’ crackdown in Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 27 (APP):CodePink, a women-led internationally active peace and social justice organization, has called on the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action and work to end India’s blockade of Kashmir and help Kashmiris finally obtain self-determination after seven decades of occupation.

“Today, Indian occupied Kashmir is the most heavily militarized region in the world, with over 700,000 Indian troops deployed in the region, threatening the safety and autonomy of the Kashmiri people,” CodePink, which is based in Washington, said in a letter addressed to the 15-member Council.

“This conflict is one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the world: we must do everything we can to avoid the risk of escalation between the nuclear-armed Indian and Pakistani forces”.