Progress in Afghan peace process victory of PM’s stance,exemplary role of Pakistan Armed Forces: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that progress in Afghan peace process was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance and exemplary role of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Welcoming the signing of agreement between Taliban and other parties on February 29, she said that Imran Khan has always supported dialogue.

In a tweet, she said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would represent Pakistan on the occasion.

Besides Amir of Qatar, foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from over 50 countries would attend the ceremony,she said.

She said that Pakistan would continue its positive role for promotion of durable peace in the region.