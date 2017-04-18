Progress being made to oust dubious officers from FIA

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): Further progress has been made to oust from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers and personnel with bad reputation.

According to Interior Ministry, the purge in FIA was being carried out on the orders of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

An inquiry committee comprising senior officers of Intelligence Bureau, ISI and FIA recommended investigation of assets of 20 officers of FIA.

It was also proposed that these 20 officers should not be posted on any important seat till the completion of inquiry.

It was also decided to keep monitoring four other officers of dubious reputation for the next two years. A supervising officer will prepare an annual report about honesty and character of these officers.

The inquiry committee recommended to remove names of 12 officers from the list of dubious persons.

During the investigation by the intelligence agencies, no allegation could be proved against these officers therefore, it was recommended to remove the names of these 12 officers from the list of those having dubious reputation.