Progress being made in removing genuine reservation of MQM: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that genuine reservation of Mutahida Qoumi Movement (MQM), was being removed and rest of the demands would be fulfilled in consultation with the members of the important coalition partner.

There was no serious matter between the MQM and ruling party of the country, she stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

In the political system, any party member could have parleys with other party members, she added.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had held seats in Karachi but the allocation of 162 billion rupees by leadership of ruling party would help address the genuine issues of the citizens of metropolitan city, she stated.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said was keen to provide better facilities for Karachi people and for this, all out efforts were being made to remove the complaints of MQM running the affairs of different constituencies of Karachi.