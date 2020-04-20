Profiteers, hoarders to be dealt with iron hands: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday vowed to tackle profiteers and hoarders with iron hands found involved in inflation during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to a private news channel, she assured that no one would be allowed to exploit the prevailing coronavirus situation to earn unlawful profit and creating unrest among people.

The minister said Imran Khan’s government was utilizing all its resources to cope with the situation.

It is an achievement that the government brought all the religious leaders on one page, she said adding, Pakistan is fighting Coronavirus pandemic and poverty at the same time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a global leader and the world listens when he speaks, she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is highly concerned about the grievances of poor and daily wagers and took solid steps to facilitate them, she added.

Zartaj Gul hoped that the citizens would continue following the advices issued by the government to check spread of coronavirus pandemic.

It is welcoming that the religious scholars of the country have come to a same page with the government to make proper arrangements for worshipers in the holy month of Ramzan, she mentioned.

The policies of the government are in right direction as they believe that humanity survive in dignity, the minister said.