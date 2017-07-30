Profile of Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) candidate for the slot of Prime Minister, Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif was born on September 23, 1951 in Lahore.

According to a TV channel, Shehbaz is the son of

Mian Sharif (founder of Ittefaq Group). He is a businessman

by profession.

Shehbaz Sharif received a Bachelor of Arts degree

from the Government College University, Lahore. After

graduation, he was elected president of Lahore Chamber

of Commerce & Industry in 1985.

He has two brothers, former Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif, deceased Abbas Sharif.

Sharif was married to his cousin, Nusrat Shehbaz in

1973 and had two sons, Salman and Hamza, and two daughters

Javeria and Rabia. Sharif got married in 2003 to Tehmina

Durrani.

Shahbaz Sharif was elected to the Punjab Provincial

Assembly in 1988, and to the National Assembly in 1990.

He was again elected to the Punjab Assembly in 1993

and named Leader of the Opposition. Elected third time in

1997, Shehbaz was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab

on 20 February 1997.

After a coup in 1999, Shehbaz Sharif spent years

of self-exile in Saudi Arabia, returning to Pakistan in

2007. Hehbaz was appointed Chief Minister for a second

term after the PML-N’s victory in the province in the

2008 general elections.

During his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, he

focussed on health, education, agriculture and industrial

sectors. He undertook several development projects in

Lahore and launched a crackdown on criminals across

the province to maintain law and order.

While in exile in Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz was elected

as the President of PML-N in August 2002 and moved to the

United Kingdom in mid-2003 for medical treatment.

He was re-elected as the President of PML-N for a

second term in August 2006 and returned to Pakistan along

with Nawaz Sharif in November 2007.

Shehbaz Sharif was not allowed to take part in the

2008 general election due to some legal proccedings and

he was acquitted in the case during 1998.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected to the Provincial Assembly

of Punjab for the fourth time from Bhakkar constituency in

by-polls held in June 2008 and became Chief Minister of Punjab

for the second time unopposed after securing 265 votes in

the 371-members provincial assembly.

His second term as Chief Minister lasted until

February 2009, when a three-member bench of the Supreme

Court of Pakistan declared him ineligible to contest

elections, thereby removed him from office as Chief

Minister.

Later in April 2009, a five-member larger bench of

the Supreme Court set aside an earlier decision, in which

Shehbaz was disqualified from holding public office. As

a result, Shehbaz returned to office as Chief Minister.

Shehbaz was elected to the Provincial Assembly of

Punjab for the fifth time in 2013 after winning from

three Provincial Assembly seats (PP-159, PP-161 and

PP-247).

He also won one National Assembly seat (NA-129) but

he opted to retain his Provincial Assembly seat PP-159

and became Chief Minister of Punjab for the third time

unopposed after securing 300 votes in the 371-members

provincial assembly.

In 2016, Shehbaz was elected unopposed as the

president of Punjab chapter of Pakistan Muslim League

(N) in intra-party elections.

On July 29, 2017, Shehbaz Sharif was named as the

Prime Minister of Pakistan. But he couldn’t immediately

be sworn in as the Prime Minister. To become eligible for

the post, he will have to be a member of the National

Assembly.

Till his membership to the National Assembly, Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi has been nominated interim Prime Minister

of Pakistan for 45 days.