ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): The nominee of Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for Prime Minister’s slot Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi is the son of a renowned politician Khaqan Abbasi, who
was killed in Ojhri Camp incident on Aril 10, 1988.
According to a PTV News, the 58 years old Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
was born on December 27, 1958 in Karachi. He got his early education
from Karachi. Abbasi is married and has three sons.
He completed his education from Lawrence Collage, Murree and
then went to University of California and got the degree of
Electrical Engineering and started his career as Electrical Engineer
from metropolitan city. He got his Master degree in 1985 from George
Washington University.
He had also served in United States of America (USA) on
different crucial posts and went to Saudi Arabia and served in the
Oil & Gas department there.
He started participating in country’s politics after the death
of his father former minister Khaqan Abbasi in 1988 and since then
he had been elected the member of the National Assembly 6 times from
NA 50 Murree.
He is the owner of Airblue; and previously served as Chairman
of Pakistan International Airlines from 1997 to 1999 during the
second Sharif’s ministry.
He served country on important positions including Minister
for Petroleum and Natural Resources from 2013-2017. He had introduced
the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and import of gas and thus
control the shortage of gas in the country.
He remained in jail for two years during Musharraf’s era and
was acquitted by the court in 2001.
Profile of PML-N nominee Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): The nominee of Pakistan Muslim