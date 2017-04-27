Professionalism is indispensable to nurture a robust safety culture: Naval Chief

KARACHI, Apr. 27 (APP)- Pakistan Navy’s Annual Safety Review for the year 2016 was held at Bahria Auditorium here on Thursday.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was Chief
Guest on the occasion, a press release of Pakistan Navy said.
The safety review is held every year with an aim to create
safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel
which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment in Pakistan Navy.
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah while
addressing the audience, expressed his satisfaction over adherence to
safety culture in Pakistan Navy.
The Naval Chief further added that Safety Review is actually a
process of self accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the
safety standards in the light of occurrences of yester year. The Naval
Chief highlighted that during war or peace time, safety and
professionalism complement each other in the successful execution of
naval operations. However, besides constraint of resources, provision
of war equipment entails that we must be mindful of safety protocols
in order to keep precious lives and costly equipment safer.
He said that professionalism is indispensable to nurture a robust
safety culture which can only be attained through effective training
and devotion.
He emphasized that adherence to safety rules doesn’t construe
that one should become timid and reluctant during execution of
professional duties, rather, each one of us is expected to be
pre-emptive and dauntless besides following the SOPs during the
execution of the mission.
The Naval Chief also congratulated all the winners and gave away
the safety trophies and awards.
