Professional, trained teachers obligatory for conceptual learning of students: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that professional and trained teachers were obligatory for the conceptual learning of the students.

Addressing the concluding session of Training Workshop on Education Assessment under the project Modernization and Standardization of Examination System here at Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE), he said children and youth are the valuable assets of our country.

He said that federal educational board is symbol for the boards of entire country adding that Rs 1 billion has been allocated to FBISE for the training of the other boards. The minister said that quality education is imperative to achieve socio-economic development of the country.

He urged the teachers to ensure the conceptual learning of the students.

Baligh-Ur-Rehman said that the government is taking steps for bringing improvement in our education system and training of the teachers.

He said that federal government has revised curriculum for Pre-I to Class V for the schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the new textbooks for Pre-I to Class V will be available next year, while the process is also underway for revising the curriculum for Class-6 to 12.

The present government has taken concrete steps for the promotion of education and raised funding for education sector, he added.

He said that the provinces were also focusing on the better standard of education, adding that quality greatly matters in education. “We have to equip our children with knowledge” he said.

The minister said that though the education is devolved subject now, but the federal government wants to take the provinces alongside for bringing improvement in education sector.

The minister also distributed course completion certificates among the teachers attended the workshop.