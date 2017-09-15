Producers delegation meet director LAC

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP): A delegation of film producers headed

by chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association, Syed Noor

met with Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Capt (r) Atta

Muhammad Khan here on Friday.

The delegation requested him to ask stage drama producers not

to play the songs of their films during stage dramas without the

permission of concerned film producer.

Later talking to APP Syed Noor said that Executive Director

assured him to take necessary steps in this matter.

He said, the delegation of film producers will also call on

Punjab Home Secretary and Director, Punjab Arts Council after

Sept 17, in this connection.