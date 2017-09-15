LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP): A delegation of film producers headed
by chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association, Syed Noor
met with Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Capt (r) Atta
Muhammad Khan here on Friday.
The delegation requested him to ask stage drama producers not
to play the songs of their films during stage dramas without the
permission of concerned film producer.
Later talking to APP Syed Noor said that Executive Director
assured him to take necessary steps in this matter.
He said, the delegation of film producers will also call on
Punjab Home Secretary and Director, Punjab Arts Council after
Sept 17, in this connection.
Producers delegation meet director LAC
LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP): A delegation of film producers headed