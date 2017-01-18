Procter and Gamble appreciates conducive investment environment in Pakistan

DAVOS (Switzerland) Jan 18 (APP): The Chief Executive Officer of Procter and Gamble Wednesday appreciated the conducive business
environment in Pakistan and credited the government for improved
economy.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while talking to the CEO
of Procter and Gamble David Taylor said the Pakistan of today was
totally different from the one in past and was an attractive place
for business from around the world.
The Prime Minister met the CEO Procter and Gamble here on the
sidelines of the 47th World Economic Forum.
David Taylor said he was very optimist about the country’s
economy and was appreciative of Prime Minister’s personal interest
in the improvement of the business environment in the country.
He said there was a lot of conducive environment for the
business sector and it was more attractive for foreign investors.
He said his company was providing best quality products for
its local consumers.
He said keeping in view the government’s positive attitude his
company was planning to expand operations in the country.
