Procter and Gamble appreciates conducive investment environment in Pakistan

DAVOS (Switzerland) Jan 18 (APP): The Chief Executive Officer of Procter and Gamble Wednesday appreciated the conducive business

environment in Pakistan and credited the government for improved

economy.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while talking to the CEO

of Procter and Gamble David Taylor said the Pakistan of today was

totally different from the one in past and was an attractive place

for business from around the world.

The Prime Minister met the CEO Procter and Gamble here on the

sidelines of the 47th World Economic Forum.

David Taylor said he was very optimist about the country’s

economy and was appreciative of Prime Minister’s personal interest

in the improvement of the business environment in the country.

He said there was a lot of conducive environment for the

business sector and it was more attractive for foreign investors.

He said his company was providing best quality products for

its local consumers.

He said keeping in view the government’s positive attitude his

company was planning to expand operations in the country.