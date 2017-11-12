Problems of textile sector to be resolved: State Minister

FAISALABAD, Nov 12 (APP):State Minister for Commerce and Textile
Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari said on Sunday that his ministry had compiled
a summary regarding the problems facing by the textile sector which
would be submitted before the national assembly to pave way for immediate relief and sustained growth of this important segment of national economy.
Addressing members of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills
Association (APTPMA) here, he said that he was fully conversant with
the issues of textile sector and was trying from day first to resolve
the same. However, many of these issues are linked with other ministries and in order to settle down these, he will arrange meetings of the representatives of textile sector with the high officials of these ministries.
He said that he had already brought the issues of delay in refund-claims and abuse of discretionary powers by tax officials
into the notice of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue
Haroon Akhtar who had assured that the issues would be addressed
on top priority basis.
Regarding local level issues, he said that he would have a
meeting with Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue tomorrow. He has
requested MNAs Mian Abdul Mannan and Chaudhry Nisar to join him
which would also be attended by the representatives of textile
sector.
Similarly, another meeting with deputy commissioner Faisalabad
would also be arranged to resolve the issues relating to environment, social security and Punjab Revenue Authority, etc.
Responding to a question about Gas Infrastructure Development
Cess (GIDC), the minister requested the Chairman APTPMA to nominate
2-3 representatives so that he could arrange their meeting with the concerned authorities to settle down these issues amicably. “No doubt government is focusing on enhancing exports but the issues of local industry would also be taken care-off”, he said.
In his welcome address, Chairman APTPMA Khalid Habib Sheikh
underlined the problems confronted by the textile processing sector
and said that high cost of doing business, GIDC, sales tax on import
of coal, turn over tax, withholding tax and refund issues had
shattered the profitability of this sector.
He said that smuggling of cloth was yet another threat to this
value-added and laborer intensive industry. He demanded a separate electricity tariff for the textile sector.
He also demanded to withdraw the notification for banning import
of cotton and yarn.
Later, APTPMA shield was presented to State Minister Haji
Muhammad Akram Ansari.
Problems of textile sector to be resolved: State Minister
FAISALABAD, Nov 12 (APP):State Minister for Commerce and Textile