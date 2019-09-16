Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

LAHORE, Sep 16 (APP):Pakistan cricket team’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday named 20 probables for the training camp, which will commence from 18 September here at the

National Cricket Academy.

The camp was being set-up to prepare the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from 27 September to 9 October.

On Saturday, 21 September, Misbah-ul-Haq will announce the two squads. The ODI side will move to Karachi on 24 September, where the first ODI will be played on 27 September.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been named in the probables as they have been granted NOC until 12 October to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Probables (in alphabetical order, domestic teams in brackets):