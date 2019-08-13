Priyanka Chopra blasted as ‘hypocrite’ by a Pakistani woman at a panel talk

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (APP):Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was accused of hypocrisy by a gutsy Pakistani woman during a panel discussion in the US city of Los Angeles, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, according to American media reports.

As Ms. Chopra was taking questions on Saturday at BeautyCon, a cosmetics events, Ayesha Malik, the Pakistani in the audience, went up to the microphone and called her a hypocrite for “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan” while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

“So it was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” Ms. Malik said. “You tweeted on February 26, ‘Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces’.”