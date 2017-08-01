Prisoners, disabled and drop-out students to get free education: VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

will provide free education to prisoners, disabled of all categories

and drop-out girl students, with additional support, that includes

provision of text books and allied material.

These marginalized sections of the society will be eligible to

take admission in any academic program, as already approved by the

University’s Executive Council, this was announced by the Vice

Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing a ceremony

arranged here by Officers Welfare Association (OWA).

In the ceremony, University’s retired employees were given

shields, as a token of their outstanding contribution in the

development of AIOU’s as a leading educational institution of the

country, having 1.3 million students.

While eulogizing the hard work and devotion of the out-going

employees, he said their contribution had been remarkable in

expanding the scope of education and enabling the University to take

care of even those who are unable to undertake their study due to

financial constraints.

There are about nine financial assistance/scholarships’

schemes which support such students, he said adding “We want to

ensure that fee-payment should not be a hurdle in educational

pursuits,” he added.

The students could apply for these scholarships while applying

for admission, autumn 2017. The last date for the admission is

September 5.

The VC also highlighted the steps taken during the last two

and half years for the welfare of the employees, including

regularization of daily wages’ employees, promotion and selection of

the working staff to the next grades, as well as enhancing their

medical facilities.

President OWA Malik Mazhar Saeedi in his address

thanked the VC for his support to regular and retired employees for

improving their living conditions. The work done for their welfare

in recent years had been unprecedented, he added.