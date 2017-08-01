Prisoners, disabled and drop-out students to get free education: VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
will provide free education to prisoners, disabled of all categories
and drop-out girl students, with additional support, that includes
provision of text books and allied material.
These marginalized sections of the society will be eligible to
take admission in any academic program, as already approved by the
University’s Executive Council, this was announced by the Vice
Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing a ceremony
arranged here by Officers Welfare Association (OWA).
In the ceremony, University’s retired employees were given
shields, as a token of their outstanding contribution in the
development of AIOU’s as a leading educational institution of the
country, having 1.3 million students.
While eulogizing the hard work and devotion of the out-going
employees, he said their contribution had been remarkable in
expanding the scope of education and enabling the University to take
care of even those who are unable to undertake their study due to
financial constraints.
There are about nine financial assistance/scholarships’
schemes which support such students, he said adding “We want to
ensure that fee-payment should not be a hurdle in educational
pursuits,” he added.
The students could apply for these scholarships while applying
for admission, autumn 2017. The last date for the admission is
September 5.
The VC also highlighted the steps taken during the last two
and half years for the welfare of the employees, including
regularization of daily wages’ employees, promotion and selection of
the working staff to the next grades, as well as enhancing their
medical facilities.
President OWA Malik Mazhar Saeedi in his address
thanked the VC for his support to regular and retired employees for
improving their living conditions. The work done for their welfare
in recent years had been unprecedented, he added.
