Priority to be given for development of FATA: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Minister for SAFRON, Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch has said that priority would be

given for the development of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The people of FATA had given a lot of sacrifices due to war against terrorism, he said while t

alking to a news channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government had taken the initiative for reforms in

FATA so that the people of that area could enjoy the fundamental rights without facing any difficulty,

he said.

All the stakeholders wanted to merge the FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhawa but the time would be

required to implement the wishes of the people in this regard, he said.

The present government was focusing on the development of FATA, and in this connection, a huge

amount would be spent to achieve the progress, he added.

The government wanted to empower the people of FATA so that they could select their representatives

for resolving the issues of the area, the minister said.

To a question Abdul Qadir Baloch said that Pakistan Peoples Party could not take the initiative regarding

reforms in FATA, while running the government in the past.

He, however said that it was the responsibility of the political parties to work for the development of FATA.