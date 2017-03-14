Priority of govt to follow merit policy in recruitment: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power, Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali Tuesday said that it was priority of the government to follow the policy of merit for recruitment in ministry of Water and Power.

Speaking on calling attention notice in National Assembly, he said that priority of his ministry to ensure transparency and maintain accountability in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The Minister said that there was no shortage of technical and

non technical staff and all required staff performed well in PESCO.

He said that according to future requirement, the staff would be

inducted through following process, adding that test would be conducted in coming month in this regard.

Abid Sher said that 10 electric distribution companies operating in all over the country and few companies had been facing financial constraints.

The minister said that these electric distribution companies had hiring the technical and non technical staff through transparent mechanism.

He said that Board of Governor (BOG) of these companies were

referring the cases for hiring to the ministry for further approval.

“We would follows the policy of merit in this regard” he said.