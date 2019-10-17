Prince William, Kate Middleton visit National Cricket Academy

LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Thursday afternoon visited the Pakistan Cricket Board’s state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy in the first-ever visit to the home of Pakistan cricket by any

British royal.

The royal couple was received by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan. They spent around 60 minutes at a venue that has a proud history of producing some of the modern-day stars of cricket.

Prince William and Kate Middleton participated in a cricket match that also

featured former Pakistan captain and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Waqar Younis,

Test batsman Azhar Ali, fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, former

women’s captain and chair of national women’s selection committee Urooj

Mumtaz, and star all-rounder Sana Mir, as well as Dosti participants.

The royal guests demonstrated their skills in batting and enjoyed the

game.

The royal couple later met with the cricketers and signed the Visitors Book.

Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, in his speech said: “Your Royal Highnesses, on

behalf of all the young girls and boys, and the Pakistan Cricket Board, I

would like to thank you for joining us here at the National Cricket Academy

today.

“This is a very special day for the children who have got the opportunity to

meet and play with you. This is something they will never forget. I thank

you for this wonderful gesture,” he said adding “We are grateful to the

British Council for this Dosti initiative, which has been so well supported

by the British High Commission, and we are delighted that the Pakistan

Cricket Board is part of it.”

on the fourth day of their tour of Pakistan, arrived the provincial capital.

The royal visit comes 13 years since Prince Charles and his wife

Camilla – the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwell – toured the

country in 2006. It was in 1996 when late Princess Diana visited Pakistan

and still vividly remembers the late Princess Diana’s visit in 1996.