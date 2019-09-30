Prince Salman warns of skyrocketing oil prices If tensions with Iran don’t ease; prefers political solution

NEW YORK, Sep 30 (APP):Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has warned that world oil prices could soar to “unimaginably high levels” if the international community doesn’t take a “strong and firm” stance against Iran, but said he preferred a political solution to a military one.

“If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests,” the crown prince told CBS television weekly programme “60 Minutes”.

The interview, aired Sunday night, came 15 days after missiles struck the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, disrupting about 50 percent of the country’s crude output and 5 percent of global oil supply.

The crown prince then called it an act of war along with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both of whom accused Iran of being behind the September 14 attacks.

Iran firmly denied any involvement while the Yemeni-based Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the incident.