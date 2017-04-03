Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme phase III to complete by June

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): Distribution of Laptop under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme Phase III will be completed by June, 2017.

According to press release a total 104 events all over Pakistan will be held for distribution of laptops in Phase III.

A total 100,000 laptops have been acquired from the vendor and the process of delivery of laptops to universities under Phase-III of the program has been initiated.

Around 88,000 laptops have been delivered for onward distribution to students.

The students of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Punjab and Sindh would be given laptops under the scheme.