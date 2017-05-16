Prime Minister visits e-commerce giant Alibaba headquarters

HANGZHOU, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday visited the headquarters of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in scenic Hangzhou city of China’s Zhejiang province.

Accompanied by Federal Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir, the prime minister was received by Executive Chairman of the company Jack Ma, who founded the entity in 1999 which has now flourished as one of the world’s largest global online market.

The prime minister visited the Alibaba Museum wherein he was giving an

overview of the company’s history and profile, what Executive Chairman said had also set a record of earning a revenue of $18 billion dollar in a day.

Besides online trade, the prime minister was apprised that, Alibaba has

also spread its network to rural economy, microfinancing, marketing, public welfare, life sciences and traffic control with 33,000 stations operating across the globe.

Jack Ma told that the company had a consumer base of around two

billion besides providing jobs to 100 million people.

Alibaba chief told the prime minister that in its microfinancing business, the company had a recovery ratio of around 99 percent in what the prime minister remarked that smaller entities had a very low default ratio. He exemplified his government’s Yellow Cab scheme that had a recovery rate of around 94 percent.

The prime minister was told that Alibaba company delivered 60 million

packages across China every day and the company had a record of delivering products to the toughest locations in the world including Mount Everest. The buyers on Alibaba are located in over 200 countries.

Later, the prime minister was also given a detailed presentation on the

company’s performance, achievements and future targets.