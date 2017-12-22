Prime Minister to open 3rd Governor FATA Youth Sports Festival from Dec 25: DG Sports FATA

PESHAWAR, Dec 22 (APP):Director General Sports FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan has said that the forthcoming 3rd Governor FATA Youth Sports Festival will be commencing from December 25 at Tehsil Jamrud Sports Complex, Khyber Agency.

This he said while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club. Muhammad Nawaz Khan said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will formally inaugurate the Games involving 3000 FATA Youth from seven agencies and six FRs.

The Games is aimed at to portray a soft image of FATA to the rest of the world besides giving due opportunities to the traumatize youth of FATA to come up and show their skills at national and international levels.

He said 3000 male and female players from seven agencies comprising North Waziristan Agency, South Waziristan Agency, Kurram Agency, Orakzai Agency, Khyber Agency, Mohmand Agency, Bajaur Agency and six FRs including FR Dera Ismail Khan, FR Tank, FR Lakki Marwat, FR Bannu, FR Kohat, FR Peshawar would participate in 22 different Games.

“We want to give a message of peace to the rest of the world through these Games as the Games is symbolized with the Moto of “Peace and Peace in the region”. He said as desired by the Governor KP Engr. Zafar Iqbal Jaghra to involve each and every youth of FATA in these Games like we had in the past,” Muhammad Nawaz Khan added.

He said all preparations in this connection have been given final touches and the Complex, the venue of the opening ceremony, was fully decorated to hold this extravaganza in appropriate and befitting manners.

He said the Games will carry discipline like Volleyball, football, judo, cricket, badminton, baseball, table tennis, karate, tug-of-war, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, taekwondo, wushu, bodybuilding, netball, boxing, archery etc. He also thanked Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan for extending all out cooperation to the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs FATA.

He said most of the games will be organized in Peshawar Sports Complex apart of three to four Games in different agencies. He disclosed that the boxing will be organized at Lala Aman Boxing Arena Peshawar Sports Complex while the Kabaddi will be organized at Mohmand Agency, Badminton and cycling will be organized in Bajanur Agency, cricket will be organized in Jamrud Sports Complex, Rugby event will be organized in Civil Quarters ground. The rest of the games will be organized inside the premises of Peshawar Sports Complex.