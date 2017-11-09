Prime Minister strongly condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday strongly condemned the blast took place in Quetta which claimed lives of Assistant Inspector General of Police and other police officials.

The prime minister expressed grief over the loss of lives and sympathized with the bereaved families.

He paid rich tributes to the sacrifices rendered by police officials for the establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism.

The prime minister said such coward acts of terrorism reflected the defeated mindset which could not deter the resolve of the government to struggle against terrorism.