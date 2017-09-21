Prime Minister strongly condemns Indian firing along LoC

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Thursday strongly condemned the incident of Indian firing along the
Line of Control which led to the martyrdom of four innocent people.
According to a PM House statement, the prime minister, who is
currently here to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations
General Assembly, expressed deep grief and condolences with the
bereaved families of those martyred in the incident.
