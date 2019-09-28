Prime minister strongly condemns Chaman blast; condoles deaths

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast took place in Chaman which killed leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif and others.

The prime minister, who was about to leave New York for home on completion of his week long visit, expressed grief over the loss of lives and sympathized with the bereaved families besides praying for courage to them to bear the loss with equanimity, a PM Office statement said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical facilities to those injured and also prayed for their early recovery.