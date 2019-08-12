Prime minister offers Eid prayer at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday offered Eid-ul-Adha prayer in the mosque at his residence in Bani Gala.

The prime minister especially prayed for the security, progress and prosperity of the country and betterment of the people.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the riddance of the Kashmiris from Indian oppression they had been facing for decades in Occupied Kashmir.

After the prayer, the prime minister also exchanged Eid greetings with the participants of the congregation.