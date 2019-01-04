Prime Minister meets Turkish President; discusses bilateral ties

ANKARA, Jan 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wherein they discussed the bilateral matters and ways to further enhance the cooperation. The prime minister is on two-day official visit to Turkey along with a high level delegation, at the invitation of Turkish president.On his arrival, the prime minister was warmly received by President Erdogan at the main entrance of the Presidency. He was also presented guard of honour before the two leaders proceeded for the meeting. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed enhancing of relations and strengthening of economic ties between Pakistan and Turkey. Later, a delegation level meeting between Pakistan and Turkey was also held. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan led their respective delegations.