China, Pakistan agree to enhance momentum of bilateral visit, parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):China and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to carry forward the momentum of bilateral visit and enhance the parliamentary linkages besides committing to enhance cooperation in political, cultural, educational and people to people ties.

The agreement to this effect was made in a meeting between Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the National People’s Congress, the national legislature of China, said a PM Office statement.

Held at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal who are accompanying the prime minister in the four-day visit to China.

The two sides agreed that parliamentary exchanges between two sides would play a crucial role in further cementing their bilateral ties.

The prime minister appreciated the Chinese hospitality and traditional warmth for him and his delegation. He lauded China’s phenomenal success in improving governance, poverty alleviation and anti-corruption drive as key elements of Chinese development model.

The prime minister appreciated the crucial role of CPEC in Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity and highlighted his government’s focus on socio-economic development and livelihood projects.

He hoped that the development of special economic zones and industrial cooperation would bring new opportunities for the peoples of the two countries.

Li Zhanshu reaffirmed China’s commitment to relations with Pakistan which had grown at a fast pace with the development of CPEC. He said China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times.